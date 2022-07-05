Minister criticizes KDDI's handling of network disruption

Newsfrom Japan

Japan's communications minister on Tuesday criticized the handling of KDDI Corp.'s network disruption that has affected up to nearly 40 million mobile connections, saying the company failed to provide sufficient information to customers in a timely manner. The provider of the "au" mobile phone service "has not fulfilled its responsibility as a telecommunications operator," with some customers still unable to make voice calls after KDDI said it had ended restoration work Sunday, Internal Affairs and Communications Minister Yasushi Kaneko told reporters. The disruption, which commenced around 1:...