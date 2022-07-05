China asks U.S. to scrap tariffs, sanctions before expected summit

Newsfrom Japan

China has asked the United States to remove additional tariffs and sanctions imposed on Beijing, state-run media reported Tuesday, amid growing expectations that the leaders of the world's two major powers may hold talks in the near future. Vice Premier Liu He, China's chief trade negotiator with the United States, and U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen exchanged views on economic and trade issues during a video call on Tuesday, the official Xinhua News Agency said. "The Chinese side expressed its concern about issues including the lifting of additional tariffs on China and sanctions by the ...