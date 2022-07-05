Japan minister to visit Australia next week for Quad energy meeting

Newsfrom Japan

Japan's industry minister said Tuesday he will make a five-day trip to Australia next week to attend the first energy meeting with his counterparts from the Quad group to deepen cooperation over renewable power. Koichi Hagiuda, economy, trade and industry minister, said he will discuss how to take advantage of new technologies related to hydrogen, ammonia, carbon capture and storage, and carbon recycling when he meets with his counterparts from Australia, India and the United States. Hagiuda will leave for Australia on Monday. The meeting will take place after the Quad leaders agreed in May to...