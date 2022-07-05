Tokyo stocks end higher on weak yen vs. U.S. dollar

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks ended higher Tuesday as investor sentiment was lifted on hopes for an increase in earnings among export-oriented issues after the yen fell slightly against the U.S. dollar. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 269.66 points, or 1.03 percent, from Monday at 26,423.47. The broader Topix index finished 9.41 points, or 0.50 percent, higher at 1,879.12. On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by insurance, mining and electric appliance issues.