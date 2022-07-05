Soccer: Japan captain Yoshida set to join Schalke: report

Newsfrom Japan

Japan captain Maya Yoshida appears set to join newly promoted Bundesliga side Schalke on a one-year deal with an option for an extension, German newspaper Bild reported Monday. The 33-year-old center-back joined Sampdoria from Southampton in January 2020 but had seen little playing time for the Italian side since suffering a right thigh injury in January this year and left the club at the end of June. Ko Itakura, Yoshida's recent defensive partner for Japan, last season helped Schalke win the German second division and promotion back to the top tier at the first time of asking. He joined fello...