Soccer: Japan international Doan joins Freiburg from PSV

Japan attacking midfielder Ritsu Doan has joined Freiburg from PSV Eindhoven, the German Bundesliga side announced Tuesday. The 24-year-old, who spent the 2020-21 season in Germany with Arminia Bielefeld on loan from PSV, scored 11 goals in 39 games in all competitions for the Dutch giants last season. "The talks with Freiburg were intensive and convincing," Doan said on Freiburg's website. "I first got to know the club as a strong opponent with loud support from the stands, so I'm looking forward to being part of it myself and coming back to the Bundesliga." Freiburg finished sixth in the lea...