Baseball: Giants, Togo put brakes on runaway Swallows

Shosei Togo got out of a couple of early jams to allow just a run over six innings to pitch the Yomiuri Giants to a 4-1 win over the Central League-leading Yakult Swallows on Tuesday. The win at Tokyo Dome moved the second-place Giants to within 12-1/2 games of the Swallows in the CL pennant race. Togo (8-3) allowed a run after the first two Swallows reached in the top of the first, but his teammates responded in the bottom of the inning with three runs on five straight no-out hits against lefty Keiji Takahashi (6-2). "I've let the team down in some important games," Takahashi said. "For that ...