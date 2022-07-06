URGENT: Japan ruling bloc tipped to win over half of upper house race seats

Newsfrom Japan

Japan's ruling coalition will likely win more than half of the seats contested in the House of Councillors election this weekend, according to a Kyodo News poll released Tuesday, showing it with a solid lead over opposition parties. Pro-constitutional amendment forces -- the coalition of the Liberal Democratic Party and Komeito, the Japan Innovation Party and the Democratic Party for the People among others -- are also in sight of maintaining the two-thirds majority needed to initiate any proposal for constitutional reform, the telephone survey from Saturday to Tuesday showed.