Tokyo stocks open lower on Dow fall, COVID-19 rise in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened lower Wednesday, with sentiment hurt by an overnight decline of the Dow Jones index and recent rises in COVID-19 cases across Japan. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 199.94 points, or 0.76 percent, from Tuesday to 26,223.53. The broader Topix index was down 14.90 points, or 0.79 percent, at 1,864.22. On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by mining, oil and coal product, and nonferrous metal issues. At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 135.53-54 yen compared with 135.83-93 yen in New York and 136.08-09 yen in Tokyo at 5 p.m. Tue...