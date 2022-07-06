Tokyo stocks down in morning on U.S. economy fears, COVID-19 surge

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks were lower Wednesday morning, tracking an overnight fall of the Dow Jones index amid rising concern over the U.S. economy, while sentiment was also dented by a recent surge in COVID-19 cases across Japan. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 333.61 points, or 1.26 percent, from Tuesday to 26,089.86. The broader Topix index was down 25.71 points, or 1.37 percent, at 1,853.41. On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by mining, oil and coal product, and electric power and gas issues.