Baseball: Cubs' Suzuki homers in 2nd straight game since injury return

Sports

Seiya Suzuki homered for the second day in a row since coming off the injured list, lining a two-run shot to help the Chicago Cubs beat the Milwaukee Brewers 8-3 on Tuesday. Suzuki, who hit an inside-the-park solo homer in his first MLB game in 39 days on Monday, the day he was activated from the IL, broke a 2-2 tie with his homer in the fifth off Milwaukee starter Jason Alexander (2-1). With one out and one on, he sent Alexander's first pitch just to the right of the left-field foul pole at American Family Field for his sixth home run of his rookie season. Suzuki also drove in the team's fina...
Kyodo News

Kyodo News