Soccer: Japan captain Yoshida joins Schalke in German top flight

Japan captain Maya Yoshida has joined Schalke on a free transfer, the newly promoted Bundesliga club announced Tuesday. The 33-year-old center-back departed Serie A outfit Sampdoria last month, having seen limited playing time since injuring his right thigh in January. Yoshida is under contract with Schalke through June 2023, with the option of a one-year extension, the club said on their website. "Maya is a leader who will organize our game from the back," Schalke manager Frank Kramer said in a statement. "His calm style of play will give us stability in all periods of the game." Yoshida beco...