Tokyo stocks end down on U.S. economy fears, COVID-19 surge in Japan

Tokyo stocks ended lower Wednesday on rising concerns for the U.S. economy, while sentiment was dampened by a recent surge in COVID-19 cases across Japan. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 315.82 points, or 1.20 percent, from Tuesday at 26,107.65. The broader Topix index finished 23.15 points, or 1.23 percent, lower at 1,855.97. On the top-tier Prime Market, decliners were led by mining, oil and coal product, and insurance issues.