Baseball: Pitching sensation Sasaki earns first All-Star selection

Newsfrom Japan

Roki Sasaki, who in April became the youngest pitcher to throw a perfect game in Japanese pro baseball, has been voted onto the Pacific League All-Star team for the first time, Nippon Professional Baseball announced Wednesday. The 20-year-old Lotte Marines right-hander, who heads the PL with 124 strikeouts, received 304,034 votes to lead his league's starting pitchers in the balloting for the games to be played on July 26 at Fukuoka's PayPay Dome and July 27 at Ehime Prefecture's Botchan Stadium in Matsuyama. "It feels like it can't be true. I want to express my gratitude to the fans," Sasaki ...