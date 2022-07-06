Baseball: Nishi, Tigers hold off Carp, close on third place

Newsfrom Japan

Yuki Nishi allowed two runs over 6-1/3 innings and three relievers completed the two-hitter as the Hanshin Tigers held off the Hiroshima Carp 3-2 in the Central League on Wednesday. The win at historic Koshien Stadium outside Osaka moved the fourth-place Tigers to within one game of the third place Carp. The only blemish on Nishi's night came in the second inning. After the Carp leadoff man reached on an error, Shogo Sakakura belted his eighth home run for a 2-0 Hiroshima lead. Nishi (5-6) allowed two hits, struck out two and walked one, and his teammates gave him the lead in the fourth agains...