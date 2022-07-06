Soccer: Osako's injury-time winner lifts Kobe off bottom of table

Newsfrom Japan

Yuya Osako struck the winner in injury time Wednesday as Vissel Kobe moved from the foot of the J-League first-division standings with a 2-1 victory over fellow strugglers Shimizu S-Pulse. The veteran Japan forward made the breakthrough in the 92nd minute after substituting for skipper Andres Iniesta midway through the second half at Noevir Stadium. Registering consecutive J1 wins for the first time this season, Kobe climbed past S-Pulse into 17th in the 18-team table on goal difference. The hosts made a bright start when Koya Yuruki volleyed home the opener in the eighth minute, but S-Pulse s...