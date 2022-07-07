Tokyo stocks open higher on Wall St. gains after Fed minutes release

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened higher Thursday, tracking overnight gains on Wall Street, as investors were relieved after the minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting in June did not contain any surprises regarding the pace of its monetary tightening. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 119.71 points, or 0.46 percent, from Wednesday to 26,227.36. The broader Topix index was up 8.13 points, or 0.44 percent, at 1,864.10. On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by rubber product, food, and textile and apparel issues. At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 13...