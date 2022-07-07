Baseball: Ohtani stars on mound, at plate as Angels end skid in Miami

Newsfrom Japan

Shohei Ohtani delivered another sparkling performance on the mound and at the plate Wednesday to lead the Los Angeles Angels to a 5-2 win over the Miami Marlins that snapped a four-game skid. The two-way superstar struck out 10 batters over seven innings of one-run, two-hit ball and drove in the go-ahead run in a 1-for-4 night as the Halos' designated hitter. Ohtani (8-4) did not allow an earned run, but saw his scoreless streak ended at 21-2/3 innings when Miami leadoff batter Jon Berti scored after reaching on a throwing error in the first at LoanDepot Park. Shutting down the Marlins with a ...