Tokyo stocks higher in morning on Fed minutes, capped by COVID spike

Tokyo stocks were higher Thursday morning as investors were relieved after the minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's June policy meeting did not contain surprises regarding the pace of monetary tightening, although gains were capped by a resurgence in COVID-19 cases in Japan. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 191.01 points, or 0.73 percent, from Wednesday to 26,298.66. The broader Topix index was up 12.01 points, or 0.65 percent, at 1,867.98. On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by rubber product, food, and real estate issues.