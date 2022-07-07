Main events scheduled for Friday, July 8

Newsfrom Japan

Main events scheduled in Japan for Friday, July 8: -- Household spending data for May to be released by Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications at 8:30 a.m. -- Preliminary balance of payments statistics for May to be released by Finance Ministry at 8:50 a.m. -- Monthly "economy watchers" survey for June to be released by Cabinet Office at 2 p.m. -- Tokyo Shoko Research to release corporate bankruptcy data for 1st half of 2022 and June at 1:30 p.m.