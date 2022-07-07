BOJ buys record 16.20 tril. yen in gov't bonds in June

Economy

The Bank of Japan bought 16.20 trillion yen ($119 billion) worth of Japanese government bonds in June, setting a monthly record, after it sought to stem a rise in long-term yields above its upper limit to ensure monetary easing, data showed Thursday. The BOJ's attempt to defend its 0.25 percent cap on the benchmark 10-year Japanese government bond yield came as rising long-term interest rates overseas pulled their Japanese counterparts higher. The central bank's bond-buying spree to maintain ultralow rates contrasted with its U.S and European peers, which are moving to tighten their policy, ca...
Kyodo News

Kyodo News Bank of Japan