Tokyo stocks end higher after no shocks in June Fed minutes

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks ended higher Thursday after the minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting in June provided a sense of relief due to the absence of any major surprises. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 382.88 points, or 1.47 percent, from Wednesday at 26,490.53. The broader Topix index finished 26.36 points, or 1.42 percent, higher at 1,882.33. On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by rubber product, electric appliance and transportation equipment issues.