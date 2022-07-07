Soccer: Japan winger Mitoma to play in England this season

Newsfrom Japan

Japan dynamo Kaoru Mitoma will play his first season for Brighton & Hove Albion at the conclusion of his one-year loan to Belgian side Royale Union Saint Gilloise, the English Premier Club announced Thursday.

The 25-year-old Mitoma, named to the J-League’s 2020 Best 11, moved last August on a full transfer from J-League first-division side Kawasaki Frontale to Brighton before being loaned out to Union. He scored five goals in 21 league games last season and struck twice more in the playoffs for Union.

Mitoma has scored four goals in his seven games for Japan’s senior national team, including t...