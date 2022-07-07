Baseball: Veterans Kishi, Okajima lift Eagles past Hawks

Newsfrom Japan

Takayuki Kishi threw seven scoreless innings and fellow veteran Takero Okajima provided some run support as the Rakuten Eagles closed on the Pacific League-leading SoftBank Hawks with a 5-2 win on Thursday. The 37-year-old Kishi (6-3) struck out six while allowing two hits and a walk in a vintage performance at Rakuten Seimei Park. The win over SoftBank lifted the second-place Eagles to within 2-1/2 games of first place. "I wasn't sharp at the start, and I was wondering if I could hold it together, but I got some run support and found my rhythm," said Kishi, who moved within three wins of 150 ...