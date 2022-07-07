U.S. trade deficit in May shrinks 1.3%, with exports at record high

Newsfrom Japan

The U.S. deficit in trade of goods and services shrank 1.3 percent in May from the previous month to $85.55 billion, the Commerce Department said Thursday. U.S. exports grew 1.2 percent to $255.89 billion, the highest since comparable data became available in 1992, while imports edged up 0.6 percent to $341.44 billion. By country, the U.S. goods trade deficit with Japan declined 6.9 percent to $5.62 billion. The trade deficit with China grew 3.2 percent to $31.54 billion, and that with Mexico fell 8.3 percent to $10.59 billion. Since the start of 2022, Japan has ranked the fifth-largest source...