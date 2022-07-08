Tokyo stocks open higher on firm Wall St., easing Fed rate hike fears

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened higher Friday, tracking overnight gains on Wall Street, as remarks from U.S. Federal Reserve officials eased fears over the central bank's aggressive rate hikes. In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 130.54 points, or 0.49 percent, from Thursday to 26,621.07. The broader Topix index was up 5.00 points, or 0.27 percent, at 1,887.33. On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by mining, nonferrous metal and marine transportation issues. At 9 a.m., the dollar fetched 135.92-93 yen compared with 135.95-136.05 yen in New York and 136.11-...