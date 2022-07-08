FOCUS: Japanese tech titans looking for Indian solution to talent crunch

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese companies are rushing to tap India's wealth of highly skilled IT talent, with the latest being flea market app operator Mercari Inc. which established a technology development center in Bengaluru in late June. Mercari's center will open in July in the south Indian city, considered the country's answer to Silicon Valley, with an outlay of 30 million rupees ($380,000) in capital investment. The company aims to hire 50 to 60 people within the first 12 months to develop services provided in Japan and the United States, it said. Mercari's entry into India comes after many other Japanese co...