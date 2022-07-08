Baseball: Blue Jays' Kikuchi placed on injured list with neck strain

Newsfrom Japan

The Toronto Blue Jays have placed Japanese left-hander Yusei Kikuchi on the 15-day injured list with a neck strain, the team said Thursday. The 31-year-old former Seibu Lions star has struggled on the mound recently and was knocked out after just 2-1/3 innings in his last start in Oakland on Tuesday. His next scheduled start was for Sunday in Seattle. Playing his fourth season in the majors, Kikuchi joined Toronto as a free agent in March after three years with the Seattle Mariners. He has been part of the Toronto starting rotation since the start of the season but hit a slump in form last mon...