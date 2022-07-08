G-20 begins talks on food, energy issues with U.S.-Russia row expected

Newsfrom Japan

Foreign ministers from the Group of 20 major economies began discussions Friday on food and energy shortages and price surges stemming from Russia's invasion of Ukraine. On the second day of the G-20 meeting on the Indonesian island of Bali, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov are likely to trade barbs over who is to blame for the issues. For Lavrov, the G-20 gathering is the first opportunity to attend a multilateral event involving foreign ministers of the Group of Seven industrialized countries since the war in Ukraine began in late February and...