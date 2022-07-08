Tokyo stocks higher in morning as Fed rate hike fears ease

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks were higher Friday morning, tracking overnight advances on Wall Street, as fears over the U.S. Federal Reserve's aggressive rate hikes eased somewhat following remarks from the central bank's officials. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 379.29 points, or 1.43 percent, from Thursday to 26,869.82. The broader Topix index was up 24.93 points, or 1.32 percent, at 1,907.26. On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by marine transportation, nonferrous metal, and mining issues.