Main events scheduled for July 11-17

Main events scheduled in Japan for July 11-17: July 11 (Mon) -- Machinery orders data for May to be released by Cabinet Office. -- German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock to hold talks with her Japanese counterpart Yoshimasa Hayashi. -- Bank of Japan to release its quarterly Sakura Report on Japan's regional economies following a meeting of the bank's regional branch managers. July 12 (Tues) -- U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen to visit Japan through Wednesday. -- Preliminary corporate goods price index for June to be released by Bank of Japan. July 13 (Wed) -- Tokyo District Court to rul...