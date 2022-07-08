"Yu-Gi-Oh!" cartoonist Takahashi found dead at sea

Newsfrom Japan

Kazuki Takahashi, the creator of the popular "Yu-Gi-Oh!" manga series, was found dead in the ocean off the coast of southern Japan while on an apparent snorkeling trip, according to coast guard officials. He was 60. Takahashi was wearing snorkeling gear and flippers when he was found Wednesday morning around 300 meters off the coast of Nago in Okinawa Prefecture by a local tourism worker who then alerted the authorities, the officials said Thursday. Police are investigating the cause of his death, the officials said, adding that he may had been traveling alone. A car rental firm consulted poli...