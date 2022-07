Tokyo stocks end higher, gains trimmed by attack on ex-PM Abe

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks ended slightly higher Friday after gains on eased fears over the U.S. Federal Reserve's aggressive rate hikes were mostly offset by news that a gunman attacked former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 26.66 points, or 0.10 percent, from Thursday at 26,517.19. The broader Topix index finished 5.10 points, or 0.27 percent, higher at 1,887.43. On the top-tier Prime Market, gainers were led by marine transportation, mining, and nonferrous metal issues.