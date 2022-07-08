Soccer: Former Man City signee Meshino returns to J-League with Gamba

Newsfrom Japan

Forward Ryotaro Meshino will rejoin Gamba Osaka on a full transfer from Manchester City, the J-League first-division club said Friday. A Gamba youth product, Meshino signed with Manchester City in the summer of 2019 but was out on loan for the duration of his contract with the English Premier League giants. The former Japan under-23 attacker played for Scottish side Hearts in 2019-2020 and spent the following two seasons in Portugal with Rio Ave and Estoril Praia, respectively. Meshino played 23 J1 games for Gamba before his move to Europe, scoring three goals. "I want to play to my capability...