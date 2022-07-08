Baseball: Miami to host 2023 World Baseball Classic final

Newsfrom Japan

Two-time champion Japan will open its 2023 World Baseball Classic campaign at Tokyo Dome on March 9, while the final games will be held in Miami, the World Baseball Softball Confederation announced Thursday. With the pool play expanded from 16 to 20 teams, Japan will host Pool B, which includes South Korea, China, Australia and one qualifier to be determined. The top two Pool B teams and the top two from Pool A in Taichung, Taiwan, will then compete at Tokyo Dome on March 15 and 16 for two slots in the semifinals at Miami's LoanDepot Park, starting on March 19. It will be the first time the WB...