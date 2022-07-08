Yellen to meet Japanese finance chief Suzuki on Tues. in Tokyo

Newsfrom Japan

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will meet with Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki on Tuesday in Tokyo and later visit a major port near the Japanese capital to pitch the need for building resilient supply chains with reliable economic partners, the U.S. government said Friday. A senior Treasury Department official said Yellen and Suzuki will talk about "a range of economic issues" that affect both countries, but did not comment specifically whether their discussion will touch on the rapid depreciation of the yen against the U.S. dollar -- a concern for the resource-importing Asian ...