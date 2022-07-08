U.S. economy adds 372,000 jobs in June, jobless rate steady at 3.6%

Newsfrom Japan

The U.S. economy created 372,000 nonfarm jobs in June, while the unemployment rate remained unchanged from the previous month at 3.6 percent, the Labor Department said Friday. Growth in nonfarm payrolls exceeded the market consensus of an increase of 268,000. The unemployment rate has stood at 3.6 percent for four consecutive months, remaining at the lowest level since the coronavirus pandemic accelerated in March 2020. The department revised downward the nonfarm payrolls growth reported for May from 390,000 to 384,000 and that for April from 436,000 to 368,000. In June, private industry gener...