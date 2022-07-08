Baseball: All-star Aoyagi shuts down Swallows

Newsfrom Japan

Side-armer Koyo Aoyagi celebrated being voted onto the Central League's all-star team by the fans by throwing a three-hit shutout in the Hanshin Tigers' 8-0 shellacking of the league-leading Yakult Swallows on Friday. At historic Jingu Stadium, Aoyagi (9-1) struck out eight and hit one, while Koji Chikamoto hit a two-run home run. The win moved the Tigers to within one game of the third-place Hiroshima Carp, who were clubbed 9-2 by the last-place Chunichi Dragons. The second-place Yomiuri Giants came back to tie the DeNA BayStars 3-3 in 12 innings. In the Pacific League, the third-place Seibu ...