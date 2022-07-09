Upper house election campaign nears end as Abe's death shocks Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Candidates are making their final appeals on Saturday across Japan for the House of Councillors election, gripped by the death of Shinzo Abe, a former prime minister who was shot during a campaign speech a day earlier. Major political party leaders will speak directly to voters in various parts of Japan amid tighter security following Abe's death in Nara, western Japan, in an event to rally support for his ruling coalition ahead of Sunday's upper house election. The triennial election is an opportunity for voters to deliver their verdict on the running of the government by Prime Minister Fumio...