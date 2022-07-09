Baseball: Angels' Ohtani among starters for 2022 MLB All-Star Game

Newsfrom Japan

Los Angeles Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani will headline the 2022 All-Star Game starting lineups, Major League Baseball announced Friday. The 28-year-old Japanese beat out Houston Astros slugger Yordan Alvarez as the American League's starting designated hitter. The All-Star Game will take place at Dodger Stadium on July 19. Last year, Ohtani became the first player in MLB history to be selected as a pitcher and position player, and he started the game on the mound and at DH. It remains to be seen if Ohtani will also be selected as a pitcher. Full rosters, including the pitchers and reserve...