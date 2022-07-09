Baseball: Ohtani hits homer No. 19 but Angels bullpen fails again

Newsfrom Japan

Shohei Ohtani homered on the night he earned his second MLB All-Star selection, but the Los Angeles Angels fumbled their way to a second straight loss on Friday, going down 5-4 to the Baltimore Orioles. Ohtani, who singled twice before he stepped to the plate in the ninth inning, hit a solo shot off Dillon Tate (1-3) to give the Angels a 4-2 lead but Angels closer Raisel Iglesias (2-5) gave up three runs in the bottom half of the frame. It was Ohtani's 19th homer of the season and one of the Angels' two homers, along with Mike Trout's game-opening, three-run homer in the third inning. Ohtani w...