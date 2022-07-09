Baseball: Hamaguchi throws 7-2/3 shutout innings in DeNA win

Newsfrom Japan

Haruhiro Hamaguchi tossed 7-2/3 innings of five-hit ball as the DeNA BayStars beat the Yomiuri Giants 2-0 in the Central League on Saturday. Hamaguchi (3-3) gave up just two singles until allowing three more in the eighth. He left the Tokyo Dome mound with two on and two outs, but Gregory Polanco grounded out against reliever Hiromu Ise as the Giants misfired. Neftali Soto's fourth-inning solo home run handed the visitors the lead, slugging a 2-1 cutter off Matt Andriese (0-1) over the left-field wall. Keita Sano doubled in a run in the ninth for DeNA. Hamaguchi issued four walks while strikin...