Sri Lankan protesters seize president's official residence

Sri Lankan protesters, demanding that President Gotabaya Rajapaksa step down, stormed his official residence Saturday and seized the compound as the island country of 22 million people struggles with its worst economic crisis since independence. According to security authorities, the president has escaped from the residence in Colombo to a safe place. The country's police tried to stop the demonstrators, believed to number more than 1,000, using tear gas and water cannons, but they passed through fences and entered the residence. In April, Sri Lanka said it would default on its external public...