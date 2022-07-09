Tennis: Kamiji misses out on 1st Wimbledon wheelchair singles crown

Newsfrom Japan

Japan's Yui Kamiji missed out on her first Wimbledon wheelchair women's singles title Saturday after losing the final 6-4, 6-2 to Diede de Groot of the Netherlands. Kamiji, ranked second in the world, has won all of the other three grand slam titles. She was making her first final appearance in the singles at the All England Lawn Tennis Club but came short against the top-ranked de Groot, who has now won the tournament four times. Kamiji endured a difficult first set after she was broken twice to go down 5-1. The 28-year-old clawed her way back to 5-4 but could not stop de Groot from claiming ...