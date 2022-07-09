Soccer: Kawasaki put 4 past 10-man Gamba in comfortable win

Newsfrom Japan

Two-time reigning champions Kawasaki Frontale hammered 10-man Gamba Osaka 4-0 at home on Saturday in the J-League first division to secure their first win in three games. Leandro Damiao steered home a low left-wing cross from his Brazilian compatriot Marcinho after six minutes before Gamba midfielder Kohei Okuno was shown a straight red moments later for his reckless lunge on Yasuto Wakizaka at Todoroki Stadium. Kawasaki doubled the lead in the 20th minute after Wakizaka's incisive pass was controlled well by Damiao, who returned the favor to Marcinho with a tidy through ball with the winger b...