Voting under way in Japan's upper house election

Newsfrom Japan

Voting is under way for a House of Councillors election Sunday, with rising prices and security threats seen as being at the forefront of the people's minds as Japan also reels from the death of Shinzo Abe, a former prime minister who was gunned down on the campaign trail. The outcome of the triennial election is a gauge of voter confidence roughly nine months into the government of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who has set a goal for his ruling Liberal Democratic Party and coalition partner Komeito to retain a majority in the upper house. A decisive win would strengthen Kishida's grip on powe...