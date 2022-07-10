Baseball: Darvish's strong outing not enough as Padres lose to Giants

Newsfrom Japan

Yu Darvish pitched seven innings of three-hit, one-run ball on Saturday, but the San Diego Padres bats were not able to back him up in a 3-1 loss to the San Francisco Giants. The Japanese right-hander, who has not won a game since June 20, made a quality start but was outdueled by Carlos Rodon (8-5) in the clash between southern and northern California clubs at Petco Park. The Giants' left-hander went the distance, throwing 112 pitches for 12 strikeouts, while allowing one run on three hits and two walks. He retired 22 of the final 23 San Diego hitters on the way to his first complete game sin...