Main events scheduled for Monday, July 11

Newsfrom Japan

Main events scheduled in Japan for Monday, July 11: -- Machinery orders data for May to be released by Cabinet Office at 8:50 a.m. -- German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock to hold talks with her Japanese counterpart Yoshimasa Hayashi. -- Bank of Japan to release its quarterly Sakura Report on Japan's regional economies at 2 p.m. following a meeting of the central bank's regional branch managers.