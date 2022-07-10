Baseball: Journeyman Ikeda pitches Fighters past Hawks

Newsfrom Japan

Takahide Ikeda outdueled his role model with six dominant innings to win his first start of the season as the Nippon Ham Fighters beat the Pacific League-leading SoftBank Hawks 2-0 on Sunday. The win at Fukuoka's PayPay Dome was the fourth straight for the last-place Fighters, and pitted Ikeda against his Soka University teammate and offseason workout partner Shuta Ishikawa of the Hawks. "I've had some tough times on the farm team this year, and as I took the mound, I really wanted a win," said Ikeda, whose win was his fifth in six pro seasons. "I'm proud that I was able to get a win in front ...