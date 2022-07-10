Soccer: Relegation-threatened S-Pulse earn vital win against Grampus

Newsfrom Japan

Shimizu S-Pulse climbed off the bottom of the J-League first-division table Sunday thanks to a 2-0 win away to Nagoya Grampus. Kenta Nishizawa struck late in the first half and Thiago Santana added the second in injury time at Toyota Stadium after Yutaka Yoshida's 88th-minute dismissal reduced the hosts to 10 men. Shimizu's first J1 victory since June 18 lifted them above Jubilo Iwata in the 18-team standings. Ze Ricardo's men had fallen to last place following Wednesday's loss to fellow relegation battlers Vissel Kobe, who followed up with a win over Jubilo on Saturday. Grampus almost led in ...